By James Agberebi:

Nigeria forward Ibrahim Alhassan was on target for Austria Wien but it was not enough as they lost 2-1 at home to city rivals Rapid Wien in round 16 of the Austrian Cup on Wednesday.

Rapid Wien took the lead in the 41st minute through Thomas Murg before Alhassan equalised for Austria Wien on 51 minutes.

But with 12 minutes remaining, Philipp Schobesberger scored the winning goal which sent Rapid into the quarter-finals.

Just last Sunday, Rapid Wien had beaten Austria Wien 1-0 away in the league.

Alhassan has now scored two goals in all competitions for Austria Wien since joining them from Akwa United.

He has made five league appearances so far in the current campaign.

