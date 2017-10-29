Cameroonian-born French boxer Carlos Takam says he wants a rematch with International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua.

Takam, 36, was defeated Joshua via technical knockout in round 10 of their world heavyweight title fight in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday night.

The knockout was Joshua’s 20th in his 20th professional boxing career, and means he still remains unbeaten.

Takam has now lost four of his 40 professional fights, winning 35.

Reacting to his loss, Takam who replaced the injured Kubrev Pulev, expressed sadness that the referee decided to stop the fight in the tenth round.

“No, I don’t think so,” Takam reacts when asked if the referee’s decision to stop the match in the 10th when Joshua swung a flurry of punches on him was fair to him.

“I don’t know why the referee stopped the match. I respect the champion and the UK fans, they are great fans and I am happy to box here. I don’t know why they stopped it.

“I want a rematch, I make my preparations with 12 days to fight Anthony. I want a rematch, I want to box him again, I want him, he is a great champion.”

