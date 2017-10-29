Lewis Hamilton has won his fourth Formula One world championship to become the most successful British F1 driver ever.

Hamilton’s victory came despite a collision with rival Sebastian Vettel on the first lap of the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday night.

Hamilton, 32, passed Sir Jackie Stewart’s three world titles.

On Sunday, Hamilton came back from last place to finish ninth, while Vettel, who started on pole, came fourth.

Vettel could not secure enough points delay Hamilton’s championship triumph.

Hamilton now has an unassailable lead of 56 points with two races, worth a total of 50 points, remaining.

