Ronaldo Strikes Again, Welcomes Baby No.4 Alana Martina

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘very happy’ to welcome his fourth child on Sunday night.

The current FIFA Best World Player of the Year announced the birth of his new daughter Alana Martina on Twitter shortly after his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was delivered of the baby girl in Madrid, Spain.

This is the first time Ronaldo will be having a baby with his girlfriend as his three older children – Cristiano Junior and twins Eva Maria and Mateo – were born with surrogate mothers.

“Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!”

Portugal captain Ronaldo, 32, tweeted on Sunday night in his native language with the picture of himself and Cristiano Junior with the new mother.

Rodriguez, 22, was reportedly due to give birth around November 21 but had to go to hospital on Sunday.

