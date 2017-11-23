Europa League: Milan Thrash Alhassan’s Austria Wien As Atalanta Rout Everton

By James Agberebi:

Former Akwa United forward Ibrahim Alhassan was in action for Austria Wien who lost 5-1 away to AC Milan in Group D of the Europa League on Thursday.

Alhassan was on for 90 minutes for Austria Wien in the game.

Christoph Monschein gave Austria Wien a shock 1-0 lead in the 21st minute but Ricardo Rodriguez equalised for Milan in the 27th minute.

Andre Silva doubled Milan’s lead on 36 minutes befoe Partick Cutrone added a third to make it 3-1 on 42nd minute.

With 20 minutes left, Silva grabbed his second goal to put Milan 4-1 up with Cutrone completing the rout on 90 minutes.

Austria Wien, third on four points, have it all to do in their final group game as they must beat AEK Athens who are second on seven points by a wide margin to progress into the round of 32.

The win against Austria Wien saw Milan qualify into the next round as group winners on 11 points with one group game away to Rijeka left to play.

And in Group E, Everton’s miserable run in the Europa League continued as they were spanked 5-1 by Serie A side Atalanta at Goodison Park.

A brace from Bryan Crisante (12th, 64th minutes), Andreas Corneluis (88th, 90th minutes) and a solitary strike from Robin Gosen (86th minute), secured the emphatic win for Atalanta who alongside Lyon both have 11 points and are through into the next round.

Everton’s only goal was scored by Sandro Ramirez in the 71st minute.

The defeat to Atalanta was Everton’s fourth in the competition this season with one draw without a single win. They are bottom on just one point and are out.

Other results saw Slavia Prague go away to beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0, Partizan Beograd beat visiting Young Boys 2-1, Skenderbeu pipped Dynamo Kiev 3-2. Sporting Braga overcame visitors Hoffenheim 3-1.

Also, Istanbul Basaksehir went away to beat Ludogorets 2-1, AEK Athens were forced to a 2-2 draw at home by Rijeka, Lyon thrashed Apollon Limassol 4-0 and FC Sheriff pipped Zlin 1-0.

Results

AC Milan 5 vs 1 Austria Wien

Everton 1 vs 2 Atalanta

Maccadi Tel Aviv 0 vs 2 Slavia Prague

Partizan Beograd 2 vs 1 Young Boys

Skenderbeu 3 vs 2 Dynamo Kiev

Sporting Braga 3 vs 1 Hoffenheim

Ludogorets 1 vs 2 Istanbul Basaksehir

AEK Athens 2 vs 2 Rijeka

Lyon 4 vs 0 Apoolon Limassol

FC Sheriff 1 vs 0 Zlin

