Paris Saint Germain extended their lead at the top of French Ligue 1 by defeating current champions AS Monaco 2-1 at the Stade Louis Stadium on Sunday.

Edison Cavani opened scoring to give the Parisen club the lead in the 19th minute of the encounter before Neymar doubled the lead from the spot in the 52nd minute. Joao Moutinho pulled one back in the 81st minute.

The win took PSG nine points clear of closest rivals Olympique Lyon and Monaco.

Unai Emery’s side created all of the best chances and should be at least two goals ahead in the first 15 minutes but later they were soon 1-0 up.

Cavani punished Monaco in the 19th minute after the hosts gave the ball away inside their own half and then failed to deal with the danger.

The goal was Cavani’s 71st strike for PSG in 69 games across all competitions since the start of last season.

Neymar made it 2-0 for PSG after he committed Almamy Toure to fouling him in the box. The Brazilian skipper stepped up to send Subasic the wrong way into the bottom corner from the penalty spot. It could have been 3-0 in the 69th minute, but Mbappe blasted his shot over the crossbar following pressure from Kamil Glik.

Monaco pulled one back with nine minutes remaining from a free-kick on the edge of the area and Moutinho’s effort deflected off Mbappe back and into the net.

