Aaron Calm Over Standby Status For Nigeria Vs Cameroon

By David Meshioye:

CSKA Moscow striker, Aaron Olanare Samuel is not worried he is placed on standby by Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr, ahead September 1 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, Completesportsnigeri a.com ‎reports.

He insists that picking the World Cup ticket is what matters most at the moment, irrespective of players selected for the epic clash, adding that he will continue to support the team all through the qualifiers and hopes he gets his chance very soon.

“It is okay even though I would have loved to face the Cameroonians. I am okay with coach’s decision because it is in good cause. All that matters is Nigeria’s qualification for 2018 World Cup and it doesn’t really matter who plays,” Aaron tells Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“I will continue to root for my teammates as they face Cameroon, and by the special grace of God, Nigeria will triumph over The Lions.” The Super Eagles are top of Africa’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group B, with six points after wins over Zambia and Algeria in their first two matches. The Lions lie second with only two points following 1-1 draws with Algeria and Zambia.

Aaron is one of the seven other players on standby, but any of them could be contacted to move into camp, only in case there is an issue with any player on the star-studded squad.