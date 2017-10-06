Aaron: Eagles’ll Bag Russia 2018 Ticket In Uyo, Not in Algeria

By David Meshioye:

Super Eagles and CSKA of Moscow striker, Aaron Samuel, is optimistic of Nigeria’s readiness to pick the 2018 World Cup ticket at the expense of the Chipolopolo of Zambia with a win in Uyu, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria face Zambia in a crunchy World Cup qualifier billed for Godswill Akpabio International stadium Uyo this Saturday with Super Eagles needing an outright win to book a passage to Russia, and Aaron charges his teammates to end Zambia’s World Cup dream without much ado.

“I am optimistic my teammates will do Nigeria proud on Saturday. We have come too close not to qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup and Zambia cannot stop our World Cup dream,” Aaron who is Super Eagles a standby player for the match told Completesportsnigeria.com

“The team has been training hard and I see nothing stopping Nigeria from qualifying for Russia 2018 on Saturday. I am aware of the fact that no team is a pushover in African football, but I am confident Super Eagles will not underrate Zambia

“We don’t want to wait till the last game against Algeria before confirming our qualification, that is why we must win on Saturday and make our last game a mere formality.

“I will be rooting for Super Eagles even though I am on the standby list, but it is ok as long as Nigeria qualify for Russia 2018,” Aaron concludes.

Zambia needs a win to tie with Nigeria on 10 points to take the two-horse race in Group B to the wire on the last day.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.