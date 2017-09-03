Aaron Opts Out Of Yaounde Match, Returns To China To Sort Out Career Issue

EXCLUSIVE by David Meshioye:





Facts have emerged why CSKA Moscow striker Aaron Samuel was not part of Super Eagles squad that travelled to Yaounde Sunday afternoon for Monday’s second leg of their 2018 FIFA World Cup double-header against Cameroon in Yaounde, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Aaron’s close aide exclusively revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com that the former Guangzhou RF striker was not dropped by coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the return leg, but had sought permission from the German tactician to be left out of the team in order to fly back to China and resolve a career issue.

According to this decent source who spent five days with Aaron in Uyo, the playet pleaded to be allowed to travel to China to sort out personal issues in the country where he once plied his trade.

“It is a huge lie and it beats my imagination why people don’t verify their fact before making comments,” the aide reacts to the rumour making rounds that Aaron had been dropped by Gernot Rohr in Uyo.

“Aaron was never dropped by Coach Gernot Rohr; rather, he had pleaded to be left out of the team to enable him travel to China where he has pending issues to sort out.

“Besides, Coach Gernot Rohr had expressed his satisfaction with Aaron’s dedication and work rate and therefore promised to give him call-up in Nigeria’s subsequent games.

The CSKA Moscow striker was not dressed as Nigeria demolished Indomitable Lions of Cameroun 4-0 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Friday.

A win for Nigeria in Yaounde and a draw for Zambia in Constantine would have finally confirmed Nigeria as first African team to book a place in Russia 2018 World Cup.