Aaron: I Will Work Hard To Justify My Eagles Call-up‎ After Standby Mode

Exclusive by David Meshioye: Returnee Super Eagles and CSKA Moscow striker, Aaron Samuel has told Completesportsnigeria.com that he is in top shape and ready to justify his late call-up to the national team.

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com few hours before boarding his flight in Moscow to Lagos on Sunday , the former Guangzhou RF striker said was is delighted to have been given the nod to report to the Super Eagles camp in Uyo after being placed on standby.

this Friday and Yaounde on September 4th . Aaron was called up by coach Geenot Rohr as a late replacement for Arsenal striker Alex Iwobi who was ruled out due to injury.‎He said paramount for him would be to prove his late Inclusion as Nigeria prepare to host Cameroon in a double header 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uyoand Yaounde on “I am so excited, words can’t really express my feelings now, Aaron told Completesportsnigeria.com.

” I really thank coach Rohr for this great opportunity. it cannot get better than this; I mean facing Cameroon.

“I am determined to work hard and justify my call-up and God willing, Cameroun will bite the dust.”The CSKA Moscow bulky striker last featured for Nigeria in Super Eagle’s 2016 AFCON qualifier against South Africa in Uyo.