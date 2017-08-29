Abdulahi: I’m Looking Forward To Cameroon Challenge

By Kayode Ogundare in Uyo:

Αnorthosis Famagusta FC right full back, Shehu Abdulahi says he is looking forward to Friday’s challenge against the reigning African champions Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria currently lead Group B with six points and are followed closely by Cameroon with two points after two games.

Abdulahi who was the last player to arrive at the team’s camp in Uyo on Friday trained with the rest of his teammates at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium as the Super Eagles began preparation for the match.

He tweeted after the team’s first training session: “I’m honoured to play for my country. First training session with the team this evening. Looking forward to the challenge.”

Shehu Abdulahi has made eight international appearance for the Super Eagles since he made his debut.