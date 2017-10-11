Abdullahi Dedicates CAF Best XI Nomination To Nigeria Teammates, Fans

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has dedicated his CAF World Cup qualifiers best eleven nomination to his teammates, Nigerian football fans and the Nigerian media, Completesportsnigeria.com.

Abdullahi along with Super Eagles’ teammate Victor Moses on Tuesday, were included in the best eleven for matchday five qualifiers by CAF.

Abdullahi who was also voted Man of the Match in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win against Zambia in Uyo on Saturday, provided the assist for Alex Iwobi.

Reacting to the nomination, He expressed his gratitude for being included in the list.

“I’m honoured to be listed among CAF Best XI players for Matchday 5. Dedicating the nomination to Nigeria Super Eagles, the media and fans,” he tweeted on his Twitter handle.

