Abdullahi Delighted With Anorthosis’ Unbeaten Run In Cypriot League

By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria defender, Shehu Abdullahi, is delighted to see his team, Anorthosis FC, maintain their unbeaten run in the Cypriot League this season with a tough home draw on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The league leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by AEL at their home ground, Stadio Antoni’s Papadopoulos on Saturday.

A win for second placed AEK Lamaca against Paphos on Sunday will see Anorthosis lose their position at the top of the table.

Although the right back was disappointed that his side failed to garner maximum points in the encounter, he is still happy they came out of the game with a point.

“Difficult game, not the result we wanted, but we kept the unbeaten run intact. Happy Sunday Anorthosis fans and Nigerians,”Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle Sunday morning.

Abdullahi who is a regular member of the Super Eagles team has featured in seven out of 13 league games for Anorthosis this season, and has been red carded once.

