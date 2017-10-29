Abdullahi Delighted To Return For Anorthosis After Suspension

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi is excited to be back from suspension for Anorthosis who forced home side Omonia Nicosia to a 1-1 draw in the Cyprus top flight on Saturday.

Abdullahi had been shown a straight red card in Anorthosis’ 1-1 home draw against Apollon on October 14, thereby missing two games.

In the game against Omonia Nicosia, Abdullahi featured for 90 minutes as Ferreira Douglao grabbed a 90th minute equaliser for Anorthosis, cancelling out Rafael Lopes’ 56th minute opener.

“Nicosia 1-1 Anorthosisfc. Crucial away point, I’m excited to return to action. Unbeaten run still intact,” Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter.

“Thanks travelling @anorthosisfc fans. Amazing support we got!!! #WeAreAnorthosis. #NeverGiveUp. #UntilTheEnd.”

Anorthosis are second on 20 points in the 14-team league table.

AEK Larnaca are top on 22 points.

