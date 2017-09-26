Super Eagles Star Abdullahi Excited As Anorthosis Go Atop Cypriot League

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has expressed his delight over Anorthosis’ 2-0 home win against Doxa Katokopia in the Cyprus top flight on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

A brace from Joao Victor in the 59th and 69th minutes, secured the win for Anorthosis.

Abdullahi was in action for Anorthosis and played throughout the encounter.

Reacting to the win, Abdullahi also expressed his happiness that Anorthosis are now top on the table on 13 points.

“Anorthosisfc 2-0 Doxa Katokopia. Great win for us. Top of the table!,” Abdullahi tweeted on his Twitter handle.

Abdullahi was named in the Super Eagles’ 23-man squad invited by Gernot Rohr for the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo on October 7.

