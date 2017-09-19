Abdullahi Excited As Anothosis Regain Top Spot In Cyproit League Table

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi is delighted that his club Anorthosis returned to the top of the Cyproit league table following their 1-0 away win against 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League campaigners Apoel Nicosia on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Anorthosis’ only goal was scored by Joao Victor in the 30th minute of the game.

In the 90th minute, Apoel Nicosia were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Roberto Lago.

Abdullahi who played the full 90 minutes of the game described it as a very vital win, while praisning Anorthosis fans for their role in the win.

“Important away win. The season target still in view, back to the top of the table. Thanks Anorthosis fans!,” Abdullahi tweeted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Anorthosis now have 10 points in the 14-team league table.

Abdullahi was in action for the Super Eagles in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying double header against Cameroon.