Abdullahi Hopes To Make Super Eagles Squad To Russia

By Johnny Edward:

Cyprus-based defender Shehu Abdullahi is confident of making the Super Eagles’ final squad for the Russia 2018 World Cup after narrowly missing out on the last edition in Brazil, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Abdullahi who was adjudged the man of the match in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia – a result which sealed the country’s sixth appearance at the World Cup – admits that the jostling for places on the plane to Russia with the Super Eagles will not be easy.

The 25-year-old Abdullahi is currently ahead of Hull City defender Ola Aina and ADO Den Haag’s Tyrone Ebuehi in the pecking order at right-back in the squad.

“It is not easy to make the final list for the World Cup, but I will make sure I work hard, concentrate, remain fit and give my best to the team,” Abdullahi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I’m happy being part of this Super Eagles squad.”

The Anothosis Famagusta defender also hopes to continue his impressive form for his team who are currently leading the log in the Cypriot top division.

“We have started well and we are currently topping the league, I hope we maintain that till the end of the season,” he added.

