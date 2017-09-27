Abdullahi: I’m Honoured To Be Invited For Nigeria-Zambia Clash

By James Agberebi:

Anorthosis defender, Shehu Abdullahi, has described his invitation to the Super Eagles for the crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia on October 7 in Uyo as an honour, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.Abdullahi is one of the 23 players Gernot Rohr ilisted for the match as published by the NFF on Tuesday .

Abdullahi was in the Super Eagles team that faced Cameroon in the World Cup qualifiers double-header on September 1st and 4th.

Looking ahead to the big clash, Abdullahi called on Nigerian football fans to give their full support in order for victory to be achieved.

“Zambia game next up, I’m honoured to be invited. Let’s win together next month. We need your support. Soar Super Eagles,” Abdullahi tweeted in his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Eagles’ top Group B on 10 points, while Zambia are second on seven points.

Cameroon and Algeria who have already been eliminated from the qualifiers are third and fourth on three and one points respectively.