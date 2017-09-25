By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abduallahi has played down the home-based Eagles loss to bitter rivals Ghana in the final of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Ghana avenged their 2-0 group stage defeat to the home-based Eagles with a convincing 4-1 win to emerge champions.

Stephen Sarfo (brace), Vincent Atingah and Winful Cobbinah were the scorers for Ghana, while Rabiu Ali scored the home-based Eagles’ goal.

Despite the defeat, Abdullahi hailed the players for their impressive performance, stating that a lot of good things must have been learnt by the team and coaching crew.

Abdullahi also congratulated Ikechukwu Ezenwa for being voted best goalkeeper of the tournament.

“Not the best of result for Super Eagles against Ghana, but many positives to take home. Proud of the team performance, congrats Ezenwa,” the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner wrote on his Twitter handle.

Read Also: WAFU Cup: Ezenwa Named Best Goalkeeper As Ghana Stars Sweep Awards

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.