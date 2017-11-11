Abdullahi: Thanks To God, NFF, Nigerians – Eagles Off To Russia!

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, has give God all the glory for a blessing of a successful 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, and also appreciates the roles of the NFF and Nigerians in securing the World Cup ticket, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles rounded off their campaign in the African qualifying Group B for the 2018 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Algeria in Constantine on Friday.

Hapoel Beer Sheva’s John Ogu gave Nigeria the lead in the 62nd minute before FC Porto’s Yacine Brahimi converted a controversial penalty for Algeria with two minutes remaining in the game.

Reflecting on the entire qualifiers, Abdullahi also thanks his teammates, coaching crew and Nigerian fans for making the qualification possible.

“Thank God for a successful World Cup qualifiers, ticket sealed. We are off to Russia!,” Abdullahi tweeted on his Twitter handle Saturday morning.

“I appreciate the NFF for a perfect organization. Great work from the coaches, backroom staff and my teammates. It was a long journey.

“Thanks Nigerians, for the amazing support. God bless you all.”

The final game in Group B will see Zambia host Cameroon in Ndola today (Saturday).

Zambia are currently second on seven points while Cameroon are third on six points.

