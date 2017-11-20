Abdullahi Thrilled With Anorthosis’ ‘Important Away Win, 12-Game Unbeaten Run’

‎By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, is delighted that his club Anorthosis has maintained their unbeaten run in the Cypriot top flight following their 2-1 away win against Ermis Aradippou on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The win against Ermis saw Anorthosis go unbeaten in 12 league games so far this season.

Miguel Palanca gave Anorthosis the lead in the 23rd minute but Alex Konstantinou equalised for the home side.

Anorthosis eventually scored the winner through Demba Camara in the 72nd minute.

With the win, Anorthosis are top on 26 points in the 14-team Cypriot top league after 12 games.

Abdullahi who played the full 90 minutes in the win against Ermis, hailed Anorthosis’ fans for their support.

“Difficult game but important away victory. 12-match unbeaten run sealed. Kudos to our travelling fans!!!” Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle.

