Abdullahi Thrilled With Eagles Invitation For Algeria, Argentina Clashes

By James Agberebi:
Anorthosis of Cyprus defender, Shehu Abdullahi, has expressed his delight after being invited for the Super Eagles next two games – the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria, and the international friendly against against Argentina.

Abdullahi was among the 24-man squad released by Gernot Rohr on Monday for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine on November 10 and the international friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia on November 14.‎

And Abdullahi who stated that he is already looking forward to the games, thanked everyone who has been behind him.

“To the next games against Algeria and Argentina, I’m excited and honoured for the invitation. Thanks everyone for the support!” Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle.

Abdullahi was voted Man of the Match when the Super Eagles pipped Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The Anorthosis defender provided the assist which was converted by Alex Iwobi as the Super Eagles bagged the hard-fought win.

The Eagles are currently on an unassailable 13 points lead in Group B while Algeria are bottom on one point.

Zambia are second on seven points and Cameroon, in the third position, have six points.

