Abia Warriors Confirm Pre-season Friendly Vs Akwa United Today In Uyo

By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Abia Warriors, have confirmed they will take on 2017 Aiteo Cup winners, Akwa United, in a pre-season friendly in Uyo by 4pm.

Abia Warriors stated this on their official Twitter handle on Sunday.

On Saturday, Akwa had announced the friendly between them and Abia Warriors on their Twitter handle.

Though, the exact venue of the friendly game was not mentioned, the will take place in Uyo today (Sunday).

“Are you in Uyo and it’s environs?… Come watch your darling club as we take on Akwa United FC in one of Preseason friendly games by 4pm,” Abia Warriors wrote on their Twitter handle.

Both teams will use the friendly game as part of their preparations ahead of the new NPFL season which will kick-off in January.

Akwa alongside Enyimba, will represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

