Abia Warriors Confirm Brazilian Rafael Everton As New Coach

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Abia Warriors have confirmed the signing of former IfeanyiUbah FC coach Rafael Everton as their new manager, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Brazilian, according to the Media Officer of Abia Warriors Igwe Onuoha, will take over from coach Abdullahi Biffo who is currently undergoing a coaching course in the United States of America.

Onuoha told Completesportsnigeria.com that Everton who arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday night was at the team’s training on Thursday to see the players as they prepare ahead of the new season.

“I can confirm to you that we have signed coach Rafael Everton to take charge of our team and details of the contract will be made public next week when we unveil him,” Onuoha told Completesportsnigeria.com on Thursday.

“He will take over from coach Abdullahi Biffo who is currently in the US on a training course.”

The Media Officer also revealed that Biffo will still be accommodated to work with the new manager whenever he returns to the country.

Abia Warriors who finished last season in the 15th position in the NPFL with 53points after 38 league games will be looking forward to a better performance in the new season.

