Abia Warriors Officially Unveil Everton As New Manager

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Abia Warriors have officially unveiled Brazilian coach Raphael Everton as their new manager for the new season.

Abia Warriors confirmed Everton’s unveiling on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Everton who once handled NPFL club IfeanyiUbah, had been announced as Abia Warriors new manager two weeks ago.

He takes over from former boss Abdullahi Biffo ahead of the new campaign.

“Abia warriors new coach Rafael Everton formal Unveiling at the Umuahia township Stadium,” the club wrote on their official Twitter handle.

During his time at IfeanyiUbah, Everton led the Nnewi-based club to the 2016 Federation Cup title (known niw as the Aiteo Cup).

Abia Warriors finished in the 15th position in the NPFL with 53 points last season

