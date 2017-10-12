Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar has signed a new four-year contract with FC Porto that includes a €50 million buy-out clause, the club announced on Thursday.

Aboubakar who scored from the spot in Cameroon’s 1-1 draw against Nigeria on match day four of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers was earlier linked with a permanent switch to Besiktas and Newcastle United in the off-season.

However, the 25-year-old striker has put an end to any further speculation by renewing his deal with Porto until 2021.

Porto also announced throught their official website that they had secured a further 60 per cent of Aboubakar’s economic rights from Lorient for €7.2m.

He has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals in nine appearances in all club competitions.

Porto are two points clear of Sporting Lisbon at the top of the Primeira Liga and return to action with a Taca de Portugal clash against Lusitano de Evora on Friday.​

Aboubakar’s Indomitable Lions are however out of the race to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup as Nigeria have claimed African qualifying Group B’s only ticket.

