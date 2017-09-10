Abraham Fires Blanks, Sanches Struggles As Newcastle Edge Swansea

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

England youth international Tammy Abraham who has caught the attention of the Nigeria Football Federation over his senior international career put in a great display but was unable to lift Swansea to victory as they succumbed to a slim 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Swansea new signing Renato Sanchez, on loan from Bayern Munich, struggled to have an impact on the match, creating no chance.

Jamaal Lascelles scored Newcastle United’s goal in the entertaining match.

Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski produced a great save to deny Newcastle United striker José Luis Sanmartín Mato (Joselu) who fired a long range strike in the 33rd minute.

Abraham who has a Nigerian father was denied the chance to put Swansea ahead at the hour mark when the ball was cleared by United’s captain Lasscelles off the goal line after the languid striker had gone past Rob Elliot in Newcastle United’s goal. The ball touched the defender’s hand but it was deemed unintentional.

Lascelles who stopped Abraham from scoring would turn hero at the other end 14 minutes before full time with a header off a corner kick to put Rafa Benitez’s men ahead.