Abraham Gets First England Senior Call-up For Brazil, Germany Friendlies

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea on loan striker Tammy Abraham has been called up to the English senior national team ahead of their international friendlies against Brazil and Germany this month, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

His invitation was confirmed on the Three Lions’ verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

The 20-year-old had been involved in a battle between Nigeria and England concerning where his international allegiance lies.

But England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to hand Abraham is first call-up for the double header friendlies.

Aside from Abrahams, Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also got their first call-ups.

“Congratulations to Joe Gomez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham on their first Three Lions call-ups,” the Three Lions tweeted through their official handle.

Abraham who is on loan at Swansea, has had a hand in five of Swansea’s seven league goals this season (4 goals, 1 assist), the highest ratio in the Premier League.

He has represented England at U-18, U-19 and U-21 levels.

