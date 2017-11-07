Abraham: I Never Considered Playing For Nigeria, My Main Focus Was England

Swansea City striker, Tammy Abraham, has categorically stated that he never considered playing for Nigeria despite being approached by the NFF.

Born and raised in London, Abraham was eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents, but he opted to pledge his allegiance to England.

But after being called up to England’s senior squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil, Abraham maintains that there was never any real prospect of him playing for Nigeria.

“I was pretty set on England really,” Abraham told Sky Sports. “Playing in the Premier League meant it would be nice to play in the England team as well.‎

“It was flattering [that Nigeria wanted me], but for me my main focus was here.

“They tried to, but like I said, the main focus was England. I see myself as being a long-term England player — I am 100 percent focused here to try and get into that team.”

Since joining Swansea on loan from Chelsea in the summer, Abraham has scored four goals in 10 starts.

