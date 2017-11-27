AC Milan Sack Montella As Manager, Appoint Gattuso

Italian club AC Milan have sacked their manager Vincenzo Montella and replaced him with former star midfielder Gennaro Gattuso.

The former European champions have endured a torrid start to the season despite spending heavily in the summer, winning just two of their last nine games.

The club drew 0-0 at home against Torino on Sunday and are now 18 points adrift of leaders Napoli.

The result proved to be the final straw for the board, who have now parted company with Montella and brought in another former player Gattuso.

“AC Milan announces that they have parted ways with Vincenzo Montella from the post of coach of the first team,” read a club statement on Twitter.

“Management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso, who leaves his position as Primavera coach and to whom we wish the best of luck.”

Gattuso made 468 appearances for Milan during his playing career, helping the club to two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and two Champions League crowns.

