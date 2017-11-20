Active Lifestyle, Key to Healthy Living for Children – MTN

MTN Nigeria has described active lifestyle as a key factor that will ensure that children develop into healthy adults.

Making this remark was Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, during the closing ceremony of the first ever Kiddie Mini Marathon held at St Saviour’s School, Ikoyi, Lagos.

While calling on parents and guardians to ensure that children adopt an active lifestyle early in their lives, he commended participants for turning up for the event.

According to Mr. De, MTN’s support for the marathon was hinged on the brand’s passion for enriching the lives of subscribers through life changing initiatives.

He said: “We are delighted with this partnership with the St Saviour’s School Endowment Fund because it is not only creating a platform for the kids to engage in physical exercises but also a means of entrenching the culture of healthy living in our kids.”

We are interested in reaching out to our subscribers across board hence our decision to partner with the Saint Saviours School Endowment Fund towards encouraging healthy and active lifestyle amongst children,” he stated.

The event featured kids from the ages of 5-15, from 22 schools across Lagos State including Corona Schools, St. Saviour, Ebute Meta, Green Springs,ThamesValey College, Sagamu, Greenwood House and Sovereign Lord International Academy.

The mini marathon saw kids’ of 5-8, 9-12 and 13-15 years embarking on 1.2km, 3km and 5km distance races respectively.

Guests at the event included Olympic champion, Mary Onyali, Super Faclons player, Asisat Oshoala, Eku Edewor, Kate Henshaw, Alibaba and Maje Ayida who took the kids on an aerobics session.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.