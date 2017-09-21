Adepoju To Home Eagles: Beat Benin Republic Again, Impress Rohr

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former Nigeria midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has charged the Home Eagles to beat Benin Republic in the semi-final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations billed for Thursday in Ghana, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerians defeated Ghana 2-0 in their last Group game on Monday to book a date with Benin Republic .

Adepoju also believes that the Home Eagles’ performance at the WAFU Cup will give Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr confidence to invite more home#based players to the main team.

“I am happy that they did not allow Ghana to beat them in their last group game and that will go a long way in boosting their confidence against Benin but my advice for them is that they should show determination in the match and play as a team because the stage they are now is very crucial and they must win to play in the final,”,Adepoju told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They must be serious about it and forget they have beaten them before, they must not underrate them at this crucial stage and they must make use of their opportunities in the match.

“I am sure that Rohr is interested in the team and only good performance from them will give him the confidence to invite more home based players to the main team.”

While Nigeria face Benin Republic in the semi-final on Thursday, both Ghana and Niger will clash in the second game.

