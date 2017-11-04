Adepoju: Moses Is Strong Contender For CAF Best Player Award

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has stated that Super Eagles and Chelsea star Victor Moses stand a chance of being crowned 2017 CAF Footballer of the Year award, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

On Wednesday, CAF released a 30-man nominees for this year’s Africa best player award with Moses and his Super Eagles teammate, William Troost-Ekong, among those selected.

Other top African players who are in the running for the award include Mohamed Salah, former winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Eric Bailly among others.

Also in the 30-man list for the African best player based in Africa is Al Ahly striker Junior Ajayi.

Reacting to the possibility of Moses being voted the best player in Africa, Adepoju posited that his contribution to Chelsea winning the Premier League last season and helping the Super Eagles qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup could give him the nod.

“We might be lucky this time around because Victor Moses did very well for both Chelsea and the Nigeria,” Adepoju told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“And being in the shortlist means his performance did not go unnoticed, and we could see the next Africa best player go our way. But the other top players in the list are also worthy of the award.

“Let’s just see how it goes and hope that a Nigerian player will be lucky this time,” the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner reiterated.

Adepoju who represented Nigeria at the USA 1994, France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002 World Cups, hailed

Ajayi’s inclusion in the Africa best player based in Africa award category.

Adepoju added:”It is good that we have a Nigerian in the other category and he has done well to be named in the shortlist. Even if he doesn’t finally get the award, he should continue to work hard and who knows he might eventually get it in a few years time.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.