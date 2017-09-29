Adepoju: Present Zambia Team Not As Good As ‘Golden Generation’ Of 1994

By Izuchukwu Okosi: Former Super Eagles midifelder Mutiu Adepoju reckons that the present team coached by Gernot Rhor will not need to draw inspiration from Nigeria’s 1994 Africa Cup of Nations triumph at the expense of the Chipolopo for their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo on 7 October, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Adepoju was in the Eagles side that claimed Nigeria’s second AFCON title in Tunisia by defeating Zambia 2-1 in the final and he is still a big admirer of the side inspired by Kalusha Bwalya.

“The present Super Eagles team are already motivated by the fact that this match will make or mar their World Cp hopes,” Adepoju told Completesportsnigeria.com on Friday.

“I really do not feel that our 1994 Africa Cup of Nations win over Zambia will be any form of inspiration. This is equally a big occasion and I’m sure they will give it their best shot.”

The ‘headmaster’ however considers the Zambian class of 94 as a bigger threat when juxtaposed with the ones that will face the Eagles in Uyo on October 7.

“The Zambians had a strong squad at the Nations Cup in 1994, clearly their golden generation and we could see that they had so much talent even after the disaster that befell them a year earlier,” Adepoju added.

“This present squad of theirs are not bad either and we must accord them the respect they deserve but I think the 1994 Zambian team will give a coach a bigger headache than this one.”

