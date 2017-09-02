Adepoju Surprised By Super Eagles’ Destruction Of Cameroon, Praises Mikel, Ighalo

By James Agberebi:

As reactions continue to pour in following the Super Eagles 4-0 thrashing of Cameroon in the Group B 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Friday, former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has admitted that he was surprised by the scoreline, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles made it three straight wins in Group B thanks to the emphatic win against the reigning African champions inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho saw the Eagles extend their points to nine and seven points clear of Cameroon who are in second place on two points.

“It was a massive one, no one expected that the scoreline would be four against Cameroon but I saw Nigeria winning,” Adepoju, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles in 1994, told Completesportsnigeria. com on Saturday.

“The guys did well. In the beginning Cameroon came out very tough but when our players settled into the game everything started to go well and they made the Cameroonians to be ordinary.

“I have to commend Odion Ighalo and Mikel Obi for their contribution in the attack. Ighalo went strength to strength with the Cameroon defenders and even committed them to getting yellow cards and also using his strength to score the first goal.

“Victor Moses too had a very good game, Simon Moses had an outstanding game and Ezenwa did very well by instilling confidence from the beginning.

“I believe everyone of them did well and I believe if they continue like this it will be a very good one for the team.”

Looking ahead to the second leg on Monday in Yaoundé, Adepoju tasks the Eagles to secure qualification for the World Cup with two games to spare.

He added: “We have gained confidence by the massive win against them. I would want them to approach the game the same way they did in the first leg.

“A draw will not be a bad result but I still believe it is possible to get the qualification ticket right there in Yaoundé. It will be nice to secure qualification before the end of the qualifiers.”