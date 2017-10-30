By James Agberebi: ADO Den Haag defender Tyrone Ebuehi has been recalled to the Super Eagles squad for their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier and the international friendly game against Argentina, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Right-back Ebuehi’s invitation was confirmed by his club ADO Den Haag on their official website on Monday.

He was not part of the Eagles squad that faced Zambia as he was placed on the standby list released by Gernot Rohr.

A statement on ADO Den Haag’s website reads: “Tyronne Ebuehi has been called for two matches in the coming month. On November 10, Nigeria is playing the World Cup qualifier against Algeria. On November 14, the Super Eagles play an international friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia.

“Nigeria has already qualified next year’s World Cup in Russia.”

