By Johnny Edward:
Former German national team coach Martin Adomeit will train Nigeria’s top ranked table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, as he intensifies his preparation for the 2017 ITTF World Cup to be held from October 20 to October 22 in Liege, Belgium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Adomeit’s services were secured again by Joola – a sports manufacturing firm that has been kitting Quadri for the past five years.

It is the third time Adomeit will be coaching Quadri.

The 53-year-old Dortmund-born German was on the bench when Quadri became the first African to qualify for the quarter-final stage of the ITTF World Cup.

He was part of Nigeria’s technical crew to the 2015 African Games, where Nigeria defeated Egypt to win the men’s team event of the tournament.

Adomeit, a former Sporting Director of Luxembourg, also handled the Belgium national team from 2008 to 2010.

