AFCON-Winning Zambia Captain Katongo Wants Chipolopolo Job

By Kayode Ogundare:

Christopher Katongo, who led Zambia to her first-ever African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon in 2012, has revealed his ambition to coach the national team to win a major international trophy.

According to The Times of Zambia, Katongo said he was earning his coaching badges and also working hard to better the coaching skills while not totally giving up on his own playing career just yet.

“Currently, I have a CAF C licence and I want to go for a B and eventually a CAF A coaching licence. I have always dreamt big and I will work hard to achieve my dreams of coaching the national team,” Katongo said.

Katongo said with time, people realised the fruits of their hard work and helped in achieving their dreams adding he remained determined to achieve greater things.

Asked whether he had retired from playing football, Katongo said he’s an active player who still had the energy and a lot to give to the game.

He denied rumours circulating on social media that he had stopped playing, although he admitted not getting enough game time but will continue playing for the foreseeable future.

“Yes I have heard people say I have retired but truth be told, I am still energetic and able to play. I hold a coaching licence yes, and I sit on the technical bench for Green Buffaloes but I still play football and will continue until my body says otherwise,” he said.

Katongo said determination and hard work will see him through as he strives to improve his coaching career.

“To my fellow players out there, it is important to strive hard and maintain good levels of discipline in order to progress in our careers. Football is a God-given talent that we must not sit on but use it to reach out to others,” Katongo said.

