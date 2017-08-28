AfroBasket Champions D’Tigress To Land In Lagos Tonight

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Completesportsnigeria.com has been informed that the victorious Nigeria’s senior national women basketball team, D’Tigress, will return to the country today (Monday) after their impressive performance at the just concluded 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Bamako, Mali.

The Nigerians defeated Senegal 65-48 points in the final to clinch the title and also claimed a ticket to participate in next year’s FIBA World Cup in Spain.

It was gathered that the team will arrive in Lagos around 10pm aboard Air Cote D’Ivoire.

Two members of the victorious team, Atonye Nyingifa and Evelyn Akhator, will however move from Bamako to their base in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, one of the officials of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Sam Ahmedu, has expressed happiness over D’Tigress triumphant fight at the tournament.

“It was a great feat for the girls and the country and we are all happy to see them winning this tournament. I say congratulations to Nigerians and the players,” he told Completesportsnigeria.com from Bamako.