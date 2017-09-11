AfroBasket: D’Tigers’ Diogu Ready For ‘Tough’ Cameroon Challenge, Targets Title

0

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

D’Tigers captain Ike Diogu has told Completesportsnigeria.com that the team remains confident ahead of the 2017 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship quarter-final game against Cameroon on Thursday in Tunisia.
The defending champions lost 83-77points to Democratic Republic of Congo in the last group game played on Saturday to set up a quarter-final clash with football arch-rivals Cameroon.
Speaking ahead of the Thursday’s game, Diogu who missed the 2015 edition Nigeria won due to injury said D’Tigers had a difficult game against the Congolese.
“Its been difficult but we are on track. We had a tough game against Congo but we have learned a lot more and now in the quarter-final which we must win,” Diogu told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“We are playing Cameroon and it is going to be a good game but we need to prepare for it and make sure we win to move to the semi-finals.”
Diogu insisted that winning the title remains his ultimate target in Tunisia.
“We will keep working hard because we want to win the title again,” he added.

