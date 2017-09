AfroBasket: D’Tigers Beat Cote D’Ivoire By One Point!

2017 Afrobasket for men in Tunisia:

First Quarter: Nigeria 17, CIV 11

Diogu—7points

Mbamalu—2 rebounds

Iroegbu—2 assists

Second Quarter: Nigeria 25, CIV 22

Diogu—19points

Diogu—4 rebounds

Mbamalu—3 assists

End of first half: Nigeria 42,CIV 33

Third Quarter: Nigeria 11, CIV 17

Diogu—21points

Diogu—7 rebounds

Mbamalu—3 assists

End of third quarter: Nig 53, CIV 50

Last Quarter: Nigeria 25 CIV 27

Diogu—31points

Diogu—8 rebounds

Iroegbu—7 assists

Final Result: Nigeria 78 CIV 77

Details shortly…