AfroBasket: NBA Star Ochefu Joins D’Tigers In Tunisia

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nigeria’s men’s basketball national team, D’Tigers, will have the full compliment or their squad for today’s second game of the 2017 Men’s AfroBasket in Tunisia and Senegal as Washington Wizards centre Daniel Ochefu joined the team in the early hours of Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

National Basketball Association star Ochefu is one of 12 players that made the cut for the defence of the title Nigeria won in 2015 and he has arrived in the team’s camp in Tunisia ahead of the game against Mali on Saturday.

“UPDATE: Daniel Ochefu (@DanielOchefu32) is now with the team in Tunisia and is expected to play in Nigeria’s upcoming game,” @nigeriabasket informed early Saturday morning.

Ochefu was conspicuously absent in Nigeria’s opening game against Cote d’Ivoire on Friday which D’Tigers edged 78-77.

The other players representing Nigeria in Tunisia are Abdul Yahaya, Dike Azuoma, IkebDiogu, Deji Akindele, O’karo Akamune, Bryant Mbamalu, Ike Nwamu, Akin Akingbala, Ike Iroegbu, Anthony Odunsi and Kelechi Anunna.