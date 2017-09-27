Agali Confident Rohr Will Lead Super Eagles To 2018 World Cup

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Agali says he is impressed with coach Gernot Rohr’s commitment to the 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket, saying the players invited for the October 7 qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo are good enough to earn Nigeria the maximum points in the match, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Agali, who formed a devastating strike partnership with Nwankwo Kanu in the qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup, urged the players to approach the match with the same spirit with which they defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Uyo early in the month.

“I must say I am impressed with the commitment of coach Rohr to the World Cup ticket and I am not surprised because I know the type of coach he is and the plans he has for Nigeria,” Agali who coaches a Lagos based National League side, FC Racine, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“All the players invited are good enough for the match and we all know them and the talent each of them has.

“The players have a lot to offer if Nigeria must beat Zambia to qualify for the World Cup and that has to do with a winning spirit and determination to win. It’s a crucial match for Nigeria and they must approach it with all seriousness.

“I expect nothing short of victory against Zambia.”

Nigeria top African qualifying Group B with 10 points after victories over Algeria, Zambia and Cameroun (in Uyo and a draw in Yaoundé), while Zambia are three points behind in second place.

