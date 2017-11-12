Agent Claims ‘Several Clubs’ Chasing Evra, Rules Out Italy Return, After Marseille Exit

Patrice Evra has already been contacted by several clubs in the wake of his sacking by Marseille, according to his agent, Federico Pastorello.

Left-back Evra was sacked for kicking out at a supporter before Marseille’s 1-0 Europa League loss to Vitoria Guimaraes this month, the former Manchester United and Juventus defender receiving a red card prior to kick off.

The 36-year-old has been banned from UEFA competition until the end of the season as punishment for his actions, but his representative says he now has a number of suitors.

“He knows he was wrong, but his career cannot stop like that,” Pastorello told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We have already been contacted by several clubs. He is even stronger physically than he was five or six years ago.”

Asked about a potential move to Napoli, who will be without left-back Faouzi Ghoulam long term after he had surgery on a knee ligament injury, Pastorello replied: “Patrice does not see himself in Serie A after several years at Juventus.”

