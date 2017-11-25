Aggreh Eyes Success With Rivers United After Leaving FC IfeanyiUbah

By Adeboye Amosu:

Home-based Super Eagles winger Prince Aggreh is determined to kick start his career once again after dumping FC IfeanyiUbah for Rivers United, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Aggreh joined FC IfeanyiUbah from another Nigeria Professional Football League club Kano Pillars at the beginning of last season but after a promising start to life at the Nnewi outfit, he struggled to secure regular playing time at the club.

The former Sunshine Stars player is however looking to become an integral part of his new club following the move.

“It’s the beginning of a new phase in my career and I’m ready to make best use of the opportunity,” Aggreh told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Rivers United is one of the biggest clubs in the country with an experienced coach too. I like the atmosphere at the club and I believe we will do well in the the league next season.

“Training here has been good and we everybody is looking forward to the start of the new season.”

Aggreh who was part of the home-based Super Eagles team at the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda was dropped from the team that took part in the WAFU Nations Cup in September in Ghana.

He will look to be part of the team at the 2018 CHAN in Morocco.

