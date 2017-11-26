Agu Happy With Successful Knee Surgery, Begins Rehabilitation This Week

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu has successfully undergone an arthroscopic menisectomy surgery on his right knee, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Agu, a Bursaspor loanee from Porto, sustained the injury while in action for the Turkish Super Lig side and aggravated it during training with the Super Eagles prior to their games against Algeria in a dead rubber World Cup qualifier , and the international friendly against Argentina which he pulled out of from.

“Yes I have gone for the surgery and I hope to start my rehabilitation this week,”Agu tells Completesportsnigeria.com.

Agu also admits that the injury is a setback for him but vows to battle through it to return to reckoning for club and country.

“It going to be Tougher, but I’m hopeful of getting back to the team.”

