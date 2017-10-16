By James Agberebi: Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu scored his first goal for 10-man Bursaspor who came from a goal down to beat visiting Osmanlispor 3-1 in the Turkish top flight on Monday.

Also in action for Bursaspor was Agu’s Super Eagles teammate William Troost-Ekong, while Osmanlispor paraded Nigerian duo Aminu Umar and Raheem Lawal.

Agu, who was on from the start and played for 90 minutes, scored in the 38th minute to put Bursaspor 2-1 ahead.

Bursaspor’s other goals were scored by Bogdan Stancu and Aziz Behich in the 30th and 75th minutes respectively.

Souleymane Doukara had given Osmanlispor the lead in the 23rd minute.

Bursaspor should have taken the lead in the seventh minute but Pablo Martins Batalla missed from the penalty spot.

Prior to Behich’s goal, Bursaspor were reduced to 10 men following Jires Kembo-Ekoko’s sending off.

The win took Bursaspor to eighth on 12 points in the 18-team league table.

