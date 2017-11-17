Agu Set For Knee Surgery At Bursaspor

Super Eagles and Bursaspor midfielder, Mikel Agu, will undergo an arthroscopic menisectomy surgery on his right knee, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Agu who pulled out of Nigeria’s last 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine and Argentina in an international friendly due to the knee injury, will be ruled out for four weeks according to a report on Turkish daily, Fanatik.com.tr.

The 24 year old defensive midfielder who has been in great form for Bursaspor scoring twice in 11 appearances this season, will miss Bursaspor’s games starting from this Saturday against Goztepe. He will also miss the ges against Karabukspor, Adanaspor, Konyaspor and Fenerbahce but should return against Trabzonspor on the 16th of December.

Agu who is currently on a season loan from FC Porto at Bursaspor had previously played for Club Brugge in Belgium and Vitória Setúbal in Portugal.

He has made four international appearances for the World Cup bound Super Eagles of Nigeria.

