18

Aguero Collapses, Taken To Hospital As Argentina Fall To Super Eagles

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero had to be taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after he collapsed  at half-time in their friendly defeat to the Super Eagles in Krasnodar, Russia.

Aguero scored Argentina’s second goal as they took a 2-0 lead before a stunning Nigeria comeback led to a 4-2 Super Eagles win.

Argentinean outlets reported that the Manchester City striker suffered an unknown problem and had to leave the Stadion FK in Krasnodar for medical treatment.

He later regained consciousness and had to undergo tests in hospital. He was replaced by Dario Benedetto on the field.

“Aguero suffered a collapse and was therefore taken to carry out routine studies merely as a precaution,” Argentina clarified later on Twitter.

Alex Iwobi scored twice with Kelechi Iheanacho and the debuting Bryan Idowu scoring one each for Nigeria.

  • Obasanjo Bolarinwa 4 hours

    My people my people. The thing plenty!

    Reply
  • Olatunde Musediq 4 hours

    lolz up super eagle of Nigeria

    Reply
  • ItzFrosh Temmylaposh 4 hours

    Shine up eagles

    Reply
  • Prince Ubong Udoh 4 hours

    the fear of nigeria is the begining of collaspse

    Reply
  • Kingsley Ali 4 hours

    Now na morning!

    Reply
  • Oluwatimileyin Zacheous 4 hours

    Wetin come concern us…. Up super eagles with super display

    Reply
  • Offiongjamesusoro 2 hours

    Thats why Messi opted out to save his face.

    Reply
  • Olusesan Obayemi 3 hours

    If the Argentine god of soccer named Mara’cocaine’ could confess the fire power of Nig.super Eagles @USA’94(remember he was compulsorily retired after the match)Tell Aguero take it easy next time ‘coz the fear of Nig.super Eagles is the begining of wisdon in the mundial.Other teams should underate them @their peril particularly when the right players are chosen like Atlanta ’96 Olympics.

    Reply
  • Akinpelu Ibrahim Olayinka 3 hours

    Oh! U don’t have strong shock absorber.
    Accept my condolence

    Reply
  • Engr De Saint 3 hours

    He never see nothing

    Reply
  • Oloja John 3 hours

    Sorry Boy

    Reply
  • Adewunmi Shegeli 3 hours

    Abeg epp me tell the argentines to dey use meat chop and make dem dey chop beta food 😛

    Reply
  • Ogar Peter Junior 3 hours

    God save messi today……him for run mad

    Reply
  • zamzam 2 hours

    iwobi, and kelechi shld b held responsible for aguero’s condition, they are da culprits

    Reply
  • tayor 1 hour

    get well soon bro

    Reply

