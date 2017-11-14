Aguero Collapses, Taken To Hospital As Argentina Fall To Super Eagles

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero had to be taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after he collapsed at half-time in their friendly defeat to the Super Eagles in Krasnodar, Russia.
Aguero scored Argentina’s second goal as they took a 2-0 lead before a stunning Nigeria comeback led to a 4-2 Super Eagles win.
Argentinean outlets reported that the Manchester City striker suffered an unknown problem and had to leave the Stadion FK in Krasnodar for medical treatment.
He later regained consciousness and had to undergo tests in hospital. He was replaced by Dario Benedetto on the field.
“Aguero suffered a collapse and was therefore taken to carry out routine studies merely as a precaution,” Argentina clarified later on Twitter.
Alex Iwobi scored twice with Kelechi Iheanacho and the debuting Bryan Idowu scoring one each for Nigeria.
