Aguero Eyes Argentina Victory Over Super Eagles

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero is hoping to continue his goal scoring stint with La Albiceleste when they take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Tuesday’s international friendly at the Krasnodar Stadium in Russia.

Aguero who struck the match winner for Jorge Sampaoli’s side in their 1-0 win over Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium – his 35th goal Argentina and his first in two years – called on his team to continue improving ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“We have to continue on this road ahead of the World Cup with another win on Tuesday ,” Aguero was quoted on the official Twitter handle of the Argentine Football Association.

“I’m happy with the goal and with the victory, we played well and we have to keep growing.

“There are a lot of new players and it’s hard to get to know each other. I remember that we understood each other quite well.”

Manchester City star Aguero is expected to lead Argentina’s attack when they face Nigeria in another friendly on Tuesday , although they will be without Messi for that clash while Mikel Obi and Francis Uzoho are expected to feature for the Super Eagles.

